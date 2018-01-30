Home State & National News NICHES acquires land near river NICHES acquires land near river January 30, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES State & National News House committee approves raising Indiana’s smoking age to 21 State & National News Indians bidding adieu to Chief Wahoo State & National News Indiana teaching assistant accused of molesting 17 children State & National News Indiana junior high school joins national seat belt campaign State & National News NIPSCO trims natural gas rate hike plan, citing tax cuts State & National News Light rail ban being reconsidered