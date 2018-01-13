Home State & National News Mudslide-stricken California town is all but emptied out Mudslide-stricken California town is all but emptied out January 13, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES State & National News Proposed mosque draws opposition State & National News Legislators are not governed by sexual harassment policy State & National News Trump pushes back on remarks State & National News What caused cold? A ‘freak of nature’ State & National News Casino interests gave to Rokita as he pushed bill State & National News Medicaid recipients may be allowed to work