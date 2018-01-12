Home News MLK Day will close courthouse MLK Day will close courthouse January 12, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid Feature Review of a decade News Police Notebook: 1-12-18 News Wells Court Docket: 1-12-18 Big Grid Feature Heritage ends Tigers’ run in ACAC Sports Raiders’ wrestlers roll over Ole Miss Sports Bluffton swim teams swamp Manchester