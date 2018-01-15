Melvin Eugene Meyer, 80, formerly of Ossian, passed away Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, at Brown County Health and Living.

He was born April 3, 1937 in Fort Wayne to Adolph and Edna Weber Meyer. He had worked at International Harvester and Fremont Canning Company. He was a U. S. Army veteran, a member of Zanesville United Brethren Church, and a member of The Gideons International.

He is survived by his daughters, Julie (Larry) Ness and Michelle Meyer, both of Columbus, Ind.; and brother, Floyd (Ilo) Meyer, of Ohio City, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shaneen Kay Harrod Meyer; brother, Larry Meyer; and an infant brother.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at Zanesville United Brethren Church, 3092 W. Broadway, Zanesville, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be on Thursday, Jan. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian. Burial will be in Hoverstock Cemetery.

Preferred memorials may be made to Zanesville United Brethren Church or Brown County Humane Society.

Visit www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com to leave condolences.