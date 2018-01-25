Mary J. Gelzleichter, 92 of Huntington, died Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, at River Terrace Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Mary was born June 26, 1925 in Huntington, to Hugh E. and Verna B. Kocher Bieber. She married George W. Gelzleichter Aug. 6, 1958, in Huntington. He preceded her in death Sept. 4, 1978.

Survivors include a stepson, Thomas L. Gelzleichter of Columbia City; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a stepson, James Gelzleichter.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 27, at noon following visitation at the Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel. Interment will be at the Star of Hope Cemetery.

