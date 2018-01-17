Mary Anne Kaehr, 93, of Bluffton, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 15, 2018, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Mary Anne was born in Adams County Sept. 19, 1924; her parents, Tobias L. Steffen and Martha Baumgartner Steffen, both preceded her in death. Mary Anne married Vernon O. Kaehr Sept. 4, 1943, in Angola; he survives.

For many years, Mary Anne was a homemaker. She was a bookkeeper for the family business, Kaehr Farm Supply. Mary Anne graduated from Lancaster High School in 1943. Mary Anne loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.

Survivors include four daughters, Kathy (Steve) Longenberger of Bluffton, Karen (Mike) Todd of Bluffton, Peggy (Tony) Fiechter of Bluffton, and Jenni (Jeff) Milholland of Ossian; her brothers, Harry Steffen of Bluffton, and Kenneth (Roberta) Steffen of Bluffton; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Elmer Steffen, along with two infant brothers, Tobias L. Steffen and Billy Joe Steffen; three sisters, Lucille Borror, Velma Fulkerson, Hilda Robinson, and Norma Eisenman; and a great-granddaughter, Abilene Marie Fiechter.

Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 18, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will held Friday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m., at the Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Steve Ringger and Doyle Frauhiger will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions may be given to the organization of the donor’s choice.