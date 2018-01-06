Home News Man who struck cyclist sentenced Man who struck cyclist sentenced January 6, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid Feature Council to get update about plaza and courthouse steps Big Grid Feature A day just for her News Fairway Flooring earns Chamber honor News Wells Court Docket 01-06-2018 News Police Notebook 01-06-2018 Big Grid Feature Crews spend 19 hours at water main breaks