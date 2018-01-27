Home State & National News Left and right critical of Trump’s immigration plan Left and right critical of Trump’s immigration plan January 27, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES State & National News Hoosier National Forest ends bat cave closures State & National News Settlement reached in East Chicago pollution lawsuit State & National News Man’s ‘In Need of Kidney’ shirt goes viral, draws Hoosier donor State & National News CBD oil legal during legislative session State & National News Avian cholera killing wild waterfowl in Gibson County State & National News Evansville officer won’t be charged