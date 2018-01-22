Home Big Grid Feature Knights lose in NE8 hoops to Bulldogs 60-45 Knights lose in NE8 hoops to Bulldogs 60-45 January 22, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid Feature Graceful fighter, ‘cancer slayer’ earns day in Bluffton history Big Grid Feature Warren firefighters’ benefit nets $8,000 — thus far Big Grid Feature Tiger Sharks win fourth straight ACAC boys title; girls place second Sports Two Raiders, one Tiger grab ACAC mat titles Sports NHS’s Zadylak, Gray secure NE8 mat crowns Sports Oak Hill overtakes Norwell swim teams