Kevin W. Bowman, 50, of Liberty Center, passed away Saturday morning, Jan. 20, 2018, at his residence.

Born in Portland, on Oct. 29, 1967, to Lloyd and Irene Harrison Bowman, Kevin married Nicole Davis in Portland Oct. 9, 1999; she survives.

Kevin graduated from Jay County High School in 1986 and was a lifelong truckdriver, working for the past five years for Penske Logistics in Fort Wayne. His hobbies included football and motorcycles. He was a family man and a hard-worker, who also enjoyed having fun, especially spending time with his friends and family.

In addition to his wife, Kevin is survived by two daughters, Sheena Bowman of Winchester and Kasandra Swoape of Bluffton; two sons, Kyle Davis and Austin Bowman, both of Liberty Center; five grandchildren, Kaylynn, Kaydence, Blake, Emily, and Aaron; three brothers, Edward (Tanja) Bowman of Bluffton, William Bowman of Bluffton, and Keith Bowman of Carlisle, Ohio; and five sisters, Lana Klarer of Berne, Darlene (Jeff) Murray of Wapakoneta, Ohio, Barbara Bowman of Portland, Regina Bowman of Berne, and Karen (Mitch) Grider of Milroy.

In addition to his parents, Kevin was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Bowman.

Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 25, from 1 to 6 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, with a funeral service beginning immediately following visitation at 6 p.m. Rev. Larry Lane will officiate.

