Kenneth Gordon Buckler, 70, of Venice, Fla., passed away Dec. 30, 2017.

He was born in Connersville Sept. 12, 1947. He served in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1968 and received a National Defense Service Medal. He then graduated from Indiana University with a B.S. degree. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Venice, Fla.

Ken is survived by his wife, Sonja; his son, Daniel; his adopted daughter, Lorie Lopez; his bonus son, Matthew Smuck; his bonus daughters, Kristina Sellers and Kari Nelson; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and other family members and friends who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two siblings and a son, Karl.

Ken worked for Dometic Corporation for 23 years and retired in 2009 as CFO. He enjoyed photography and volunteering at his ministry of passion, Camp Patmos, where he poured his heart into various needs such as photography, technology needs, staff development and property clean up.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home at 308 W. Washington St., Bluffton. The family will receive friends an hour before the service. Pastor David Sellers from Camp Patmos will be officiating. A graveside service will follow the memorial at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, Ken requested donations be made to Camp Patmos, a 501(3)c non-profit organization. You may donate through the camp website at www.camppatmos.com/donate-now or send checks to PO Box 1920 Kelleys Island, OH 43438. Please note “Ken Buckler Memorial” in the memo or comments.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com