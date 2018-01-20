Josephine “Josie” Yoquelet, 93, of Ossian, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.

She was born June 13, 1924 in Thornton, Ind., a daughter of Willis and Mary Ethel Ertel Osburn.

She worked as a photo technician. She was a member at Ossian United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending her time bird watching, with her pets, and visiting the ocean and lakes when she had the time.

Surviving family include her children, Connie Nowak, Dave (Duretta) Yoquelet, Phil (Lisa) Yoquelet; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one niece; and two nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her son, Mike Yoquelet; and sister, Clara Schilling.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian. A private family graveside will be held at Prospect Cemetery, Uniondale, at a later time.

Memorials may be made to Women’s Fellowship at Ossian United Methodist Church.

