Jerry Allen Blinn, 79, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly at 6:36 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at his home in Warren. He was born on Saturday, Nov. 19, 1938, in Grant County.

He married Rita Kathryn Bevington Saturday, March 15, 1958, in the Dillman United Brethren Church. Jerry was a 1957 graduate of Jackson Center High School in Wells County. He had worked for Allis-Chalmers in both Warren and Berne and Troxel Equipment in Bluffton. He was a member of the Mt. Etna Masonic Lodge 333, past master of the former Warren Masonic Lodge 246 and member of the Scottish Rite of Fort Wayne. Jerry enjoyed tinkering around on tractors, mowing his yard and watching old westerns. He also very much enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren.

Loving survivors include his wife, Rita Kathryn Bevington Blinn of Warren; daughters, Lisa Blinn of Bluffton, and Diane (Dean) Kratzer of Warren; a son, Steven (Cheryl) Blinn of Uniondale; three sisters, Rebecca (Robert) Hix of Marion, Doris M. Blinn of Warren, and Mary Lou Blinn of Fort Wayne; two brothers, James (Jackie) Blinn of Warren, and John D. (Karen) Blinn of Warren; seven grandchildren and one greeat-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his father, Merle A. Blinn; mother, Ethel Marie (Foust) Blinn; son, Jeffrey A. Blinn; sister, Bonita Pearson; and brother, Samuel Blinn.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St., Warren, Thursday, Jan. 25, from 2 to 8 p.m. A Masonic Service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday evening. A service to celebrate Jerry’s life will be at Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, with long time friend and Rev. Dewey Zent officiating. Interment will take place at a later date in the Van Buren Cemetery in Van Buren.

Preferred memorials: McNatt United Methodist Church, 8343S-1000W-90, Montpelier, IN 47359 or Mt. Etna Masonic Lodge 333, 5908S-594W Huntington, IN 46750