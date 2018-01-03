James Luther VanGordon, 95, passed away at 5:15 a.m. Dec. 30, 2017, at his residence.

James was born Dec. 28, 1922, in Hartford City to James Martin VanGordon and Zona Ann Edwards VanGordon.

He served in the United States Army during WWII from July 22, 1943, until March 24, 1946. He earned the ATO Medal, Eameto Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.

James lived and worked on a farm growing up and continued the tradition with his family, farming his whole life. He also worked at St. Joe Paper Company, retiring in 1987 after 45 years of service.

He married Carolyn A. Sliger June 30, 1951, at United Methodist Church in Bluffton.

James was a member of First Christian Church in Hartford City

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Carolyn A. VanGordon of Hartford City; daughters, Linda L. (Steve) Aston of Middletown and Sandra S. (Ken) Bowers of Bozeman, Mon.; sons, Richard D. (Paula) VanGordon of Montpelier, Timothy L. VanGordon of Hartford City and Allen K. (Dawn) VanGordon of Hartford City; grandchildren, Jason McCrocklin, Kimberly Poore, Kevin Bowers, Cheryl Ehresmann, Stacey Jarrett, Shelli Coburn, Joshua VanGordon, Chase VanGordon and Gabrielle VanGordon; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, J. Harold (Marilyn) VanGordon of Upland and Charles VanGordon of Fairborn, Ohio; sisters, Vivian Anderson of Marion and Crystal (Jerry) Garrett of Marion; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Henry VanGordon, Edgar VanGordon, Roscoe VanGordon, Fred VanGordon and Robert VanGordon; and sister, Viola Purtee.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City, with Rev. Anthony Robles officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory, Muncie. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Keplinger Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 500 North High St., Hartford City, IN 47348

