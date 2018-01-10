James D. Reimschisel, 78, passed away Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 in Fort Wayne.

Born in Bluffton, James graduated from Ossian High School in 1958. He worked with Goodrich for 44 years, retiring in 2005 and also worked as a mechanic. He was a member of Fellowship Missionary Church.

Surviving are his wife, Merris Reimschisel of Fort Wayne; children, David (Amy) Reimschisel of Leo, Kristy Reimschisel of New Haven, Denise (Pete) Prowant of Fort Wayne, Dennis (Marcia) Reimschisel of Grabill, Donald (Kim) Reimschisel of Fort Wayne, and Ronda (Carl) Hopkins of Fort Wayne; 15 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Roger (Bertie) Reimschisel of Andover, Kan.; and brother, Max (Judy) Reimschisel of Augusta, Kan.

James was preceded in death by his son, William Reimschisel; grandson, Zachary; parents, David and Marjorie Reimschisel; and brothers, Dale, John, and Robert Reimschisel. Service is 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 12, at Fellowship Missionary Church, 2536 E. Tillman Road with calling one hour prior. Calling is also Thursday, Jan. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fellowship Missionary Church. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fellowship Missionary Church, Visiting Nurse, or Lutheran Foundation Kidney Transplant in memory of James Reimschisel.

