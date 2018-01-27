Home Big Grid Feature Half a century Half a century January 27, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES News David Hanselman, former Wells judge, dies in Florida at 72 News Drug-related charges still on the rise here News Total cash for firefighters at Warren up to $11,000 Big Grid Feature Courthouse protest News Police Notebook: 1-27-18 News Wells Court Docket: 1-27-2018