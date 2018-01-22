Home Big Grid Feature Graceful fighter, ‘cancer slayer’ earns day in Bluffton history Graceful fighter, ‘cancer slayer’ earns day in Bluffton history January 22, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid Feature Warren firefighters’ benefit nets $8,000 — thus far Big Grid Feature Knights lose in NE8 hoops to Bulldogs 60-45 Big Grid Feature Tiger Sharks win fourth straight ACAC boys title; girls place second News Wells Court Docket: 01-22-2018 News Police Notebook: 01-22-2018 News Zanesville News: 01-22-2018