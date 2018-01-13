Glennis K. Felton, 97, a resident of Heritage Pointe in Warren, died there at 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.

She was born Sept. 9, 1920, in Jackson Township of Wells County to Glen Lee and Pearlie Glee Mills Lee. She married Bernohn Felton April 16, 1939; he died in 1985.

Survivors include a son, Larry (Judy) Felton of Marion; five granddaughters, Julie (Patrick) Kennan of Gas City, Tracey (Keith) Holmes of Marion, Stephanie (Terrance Johnson) Felton of Fort Wayne, Julie (Larry) Cole of Lafayette, and Joni (Bill) White of Fort Wayne; three great-grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Gerald Lee and Glen Keith Lee, a grandson and a great-granddaughter.

There will be a private family service on Monday, Jan. 15. Internment will follow in the Van Buren Cemetery.

The Ferguson and Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com