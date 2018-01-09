Garnette R. Bowman Baumgardner, 99, of Angola and formerly of Ossian, passed away Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at her home.

She was born Jan. 13, 1918, in Ossian, to Henry Clay and Erma Goshorn Bowman. She married Maurice Dean Baumgardner May 6, 1939.

Garnette worked at Auburn Rubber Company and then retired from Kraft Foods after 15 years of service. She was a lifetime member of the Ashley Methodist Church and a member of the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and of FOCUS for more than 40 years.

Surviving is her son, Jack Arthur (Karen) Baumgardner of Clarinda, Iowa; four daughters, M. Jeanetta Maley of Las Vegas, N.V., E. Jane (Greg) Fifer of Ashley, R. Delite (Jay) Ritter of West Point, Ind., and Rosalie Dean Bowerman of Angola; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Maurice Dean Baumgardner in 1963; four sisters, Avinell Gibson, Vonette Dunn, Jean Beerman and Julianne Hawk; a baby brother; and her great-granddaughter, Kelli Ann Bidlack.

Private family graveside services will be held in Oaklawn Cemetery, Ossian.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cameron Home Health and Hospice, 416 E. Maumee St., Angola, IN 46703; Alzheimer’s Association, 50 E. 91st St. Indianapolis, IN 46240 or the Ashley United Methodist Church, 210 W. Morgan St., Ashley, IN 46705

