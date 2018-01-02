Dorothy Hedrick, 84, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at her home in Nashville, Ark.

She was born April 26, 1933, in Craigville, to Jess Valentine Elzey and Ethel Hite Elzey.

Her parents and three brothers — Edwin Elzey, Ernest Elzey, and Ervin Elzey — preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband, Ray Hedrick; two sons, David (Tess) Hedrick and James (Marion) Hedrick; and five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Tuesday morning at the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Nashville, Ark., with burial at the Corinth Cemetery.

