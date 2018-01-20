Dorothy E. Moser, 96, Bluffton, passed away Friday, Jan. 19, at Christian Care Retirement.

She was born Sept. 1, 1921, in Wells County, to Noah and Naomi Gilliom Aschliman. She married Russell E. Moser, Dec. 24, 1942, in Cheyenne, Wy.; he preceded her in death April 15, 2001.

She retired from the Dutch Mill restaurant, where she was a waitress for 44 years. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. Dorothy enjoyed fishing, singing with the family and playing miniature golf. She was a great cake maker and was known for her great sense of humor.

Survivors include two daughters, Sue (Steve) Baller of Bluffton and Kay (Keith) Gerber of Bluffton; 11 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Wanda Moser of Decatur; and a sister-in-law, Ida Aschliman.

Dorothy was preceded in death by a son, Mark R. Moser; four brothers, Ken, Harold, Robert and Glenn Aschliman; and four sisters, Mahilda Dubach, Sara Jane Meyer, Dolores King and Evelyn Ely.

A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, at the Apostolic Christian Church East with Chad Gerber and Mark Gerber officiating. Calling hours are from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel and Monday one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Online condolences at: www.thegmcfamily.com