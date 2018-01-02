Donald Eugene Gephart, 87, of Ossian, passed away Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, at Hospice Home.

He was born July 1, 1930, in Keystone, Ind., to David Gebhart and Loma Gustin Gephart. He graduated from Chester Center High School in 1949. He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. He had worked at Fort Wayne Tailoring in his earlier work career, where he met his wife Berniece. He then worked as a fork lift operator and retired from Kmart Distribution Center, working there for more than 39 years.

He loved spending time with his family and working in his garden. He had many interests; going to auctions, antiquing, and traveling with his family and his wife of 61 years are just a few. He also enjoyed a good card game, playing Skip-bo and Euchre with family and friends was one of his favorite pastimes.

Surviving are his wife, Berniece Blair Gephart of Ossian; a daughter, Linda (Mike) Bultemeier of Ossian; two granddaughters, Heather (Benjamin) Crayner and Amber (Nate) Corwin; two sisters, Helen Gephart and Martha Weaver; and three brothers, Jake Gephart, Kay Gephart, and Dean Gephart.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Ethel King; and five brothers, Joe Gephart, Ralph Gephart, Carl Gephart, Glen Gephart, and Max Gephart.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Preferred memorials may be made to the Jay County Retirement Center, Bethlehem Lutheran Church near Ossian, or Visiting Nurse Hospice.

