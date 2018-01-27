Delores “Dee” Mae (Sauder) Reinhard, 78, went to be with the Lord Friday afternoon, Jan. 26, 2018, at 2:35 p.m., at her daughter’s home in Haviland, Ohio, after a battle with ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her death.

Dee was born November 5, 1939, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Lewis and Lucinda (Gerber) Sauder. After graduating from Adams Central High School in 1958, she worked several years at Franklin Electric before she was married at the age of 21, to Daniel Reinhard, on April 3, 1960.

She thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, walking in the park with her beloved family alongside the natural beauty of fresh flowers. She was a homemaker, and enjoyed taking care of her family, hosting and serving others, and gardening. She especially enjoyed her large family gatherings. She served the Lord faithfully since Nov. 2, 1958, and was a member of the Eureka Faith Church in Eureka, Ill.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Reinhard; eight children, Robecca (Wayne) Snodgrass of Harper, Iowa, Sharolyn (Walt) Snodgrass of Bluffton, Timothy Reinhard of Peoria, Ill., Ronda (Jay) Grube of Decatur, Marlene (Timothy) Sinn of Haviland, Ohio, Douglas (Elizabeth) Reinhard of Paulding, Ohio, Michael (Sherice) Reinhard of Remington, and Jeffrey Reinhard of Denver, Colo.; a sister-in-law, Gertrude Sauder; and 44 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Sauder; a daughter, Beverly Rose Reinhard; three grandsons, Joshua Reinhard, Gabriel Reinhard, and Brandon Snodgrass.

Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, at the Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A second visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Central Standard Time, Monday, Jan. 29, at the Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, 508 S. Main St., Eureka, Ill.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. CST Tuesday, Jan. 30, at the Apostolic Christian Faith Church, 662 County Rd. 1575 East, Eureka, Ill., with a visitation from 9 to 9:45 a.m., prior to the funeral service at the church.

A committal service and burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Bluffton.

