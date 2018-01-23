Debra J. “Debby” Hill, 66, of rural Markle, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 22, 2018, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Born in Hartford City on June 9, 1951, to Larry and Donna Shatto Gaunt, Debby married Duane Hill Nov. 14, 1970, at the Markle Church of Christ; he survives.

Debby graduated from Bluffton High School in 1969 and then went to work at Farmers and Merchants Bank for five years. For many years, she stayed at home to raise her two daughters, and eventually went back to work at the Norwell High School cafeteria, from 1995 until 2000.

A past member of the Park United Brethren Church in Bluffton, Debby had been attending Hope Missionary Church for the past few years. She adored her family and especially enjoyed attending all her grandchildren’s sporting events. She “never knew a stranger” and was a loving grandma and friend to everyone she met.

In addition to her husband, Debby is survived by two daughters, Stephanie (Kent) Hanauer of Anderson and Abby (Brian) Helmke of Markle; four grandchildren, Devin, Titan Helmke, Avery and Isaac Hanauer; two sisters, Cindy (Rod) Reinhard of Bluffton and Mary (Ron) Hilsmier of Marshfield, Wisc.; and her mother-in-law, Thelma Hill of Markle.

Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Greg Gaunt.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 26, from 3 to 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Saturday morning, Jan. 27, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Todd Rupp will officiate. Burial will follow at Horeb Cemetery in Uniondale.

Memorial contributions may be made in Debby’s memory to the American Diabetes Association.

