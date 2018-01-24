Home Big Grid Feature CRP funds all gone for 2018 CRP funds all gone for 2018 January 24, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES News Bridge work will close Ind. 218 from Feb. 5 through June News BZA OKs a petition, tables a second one News Police Notebook: 1-18-18 News Wells Court Docket: 1-24-18 Big Grid Feature Tiger girls fall to 3A Marion 55-37 Big Grid Feature Norwell girls, Bluffton boys cruise in Wells County aquatic showdown