Bonnie V. Sullivan, 89, of Bluffton, passed away on Monday evening, Jan. 1, 2018, at Chalet Village in Berne.

She was born in Chester Township July 22, 1928, to Edson and Clara Goodin Bennett. Bonnie graduated from Chester Center School in 1946 and worked at Bachman Foods in Bluffton and also at the Bluffton News-Banner. She was a member of Park United Brethren Church.

On Oct. 7, 1950, at the Poneto United Methodist Church, Bonnie and Doyle W. Sullivan were married. They shared almost 64 years together and Doyle precedes her in death Aug. 1, 2014.

She is survived by a son, Terry Sullivan of Decatur; her daughter, Athena Dedrick of Warren; two grandchildren, Christopher Hanson of Bluffton and Joshua Hanson of Decatur; great-grandchildren, Katie Hanson of Bluffton, Justin Hanson of Bluffton, Brock Hanson of Ossian and Abby Hanson of Lafayette; one great-great-granddaughter, Phoebe Berkey of Bluffton; her caregiver, Dora Kahn; and many nieces and nephews. Bonnie is also survived by four sisters-in-law, Carolyn Bennett of Bluffton, Catherine Bennett of Portland, Barbara Prough of Bluffton and Shirley Sullivan of Fort Wayne.

She was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Alan Sullivan in 1960; along with siblings, Cleo Aker, Ruby Gentis, Ralph Bennett, Claude Bennett and Robert “Bob” Bennett.

A service to celebrate Bonnie’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor John Cole will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to your local animal shelter of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com