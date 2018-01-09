Home Big Grid Feature BHS football stadium repair price tag goes up BHS football stadium repair price tag goes up January 9, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid Feature Pedestrian injured when struck by car downtown Big Grid Feature Learning online News Ossian council considers water utility needs study News Schlagenhauf chosen as BHMSD board president News Police Notebook: 1-9-18 News Wells Court Docket: 1-9-18