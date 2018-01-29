Beatrice I. Schmit, 101, of Berne, died Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton.

She was born Jan. 7, 1917, in Jay County to Peter and Veronica Eischen. On Dec. 12, 1939, she married Gilbert P. Schmit in Fort Wayne; he died May 7, 1994.

Survivors include a son, Ralph (Rita) Schmit of Celina, Ohio; daughters, Alice Minch of Bryant, Martha (Wayne) Bollenbacher of Celina, Ohio, Regina (Carolyn) Schmit of Chula Vista, Calif.; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-greatgrandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Peter Eischen; mother, Veronica (Klaus) Eischen; husband, Gilbert P. Schmit, son, Richard Schmit; daughter, Ruth Minnich; brothers, John Eischen, Joseph Eischen, Edward Eischen, Arthur Eischen and Sylvester Eischen; and sisters, Elizabeth Homan, Mary Koenig, Matilda Schwoerer, Cecilia Eischen, Catherine Hartnagel and Vita Weitzel.

Calling hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, Geneva. There will be prayer service held at the funeral home at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday morning before heading to the church for the service.

A service is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, at St. Mary of the Presentation Catholic Church, Geneva. Burial will follow in the St. Mary of the Presentation Catholic Church Cemetery.