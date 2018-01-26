Anna E. Music, 82, passed away Jan. 24, 2018.

She was born Nov. 16, 1935, in Poneto, Ind. the daughter of the late Robert Davis and Helen Jackson.

Surviving are her sons, Kevin (Rebecca) Oliver and Robert Oliver, Michael (Mary) Peden, Shawn (Tammy) Peden; daughters, Valerie (Wayne) Terhune, Beth (Kevin) King; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Irene Sue Goodman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Music; father, Robert Davis; mother, I. Helen Fudge Jackson; one brother and two sisters.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne.

Memorial contributions may be made to North East Indiana Cancer Services, Diabetes Research, and with special appreciation to Heartland Hospice Care.