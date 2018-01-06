Home Big Grid Feature A day just for her A day just for her January 6, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid Feature Council to get update about plaza and courthouse steps News Fairway Flooring earns Chamber honor News Wells Court Docket 01-06-2018 News Police Notebook 01-06-2018 News Man who struck cyclist sentenced Obituaries Janet S. VanZant, 76