Delores A. Blumenhorst, 64, a former resident of Montpelier, died at 3:05 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at the Bridgewater Centre in Hartford City.

She was born on Sept. 12, 1953, in Tazewell, Tenn., to Donald B. Harper and Pauline R. Ford Harper. Her father survives in Montpelier.

She married James Allen Blumenhorst July 27, 1973, in Montpelier. Her husband survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Kevin Leigh Blumenhorst and Kris Allen Blumenhorst, both of Hartford City; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and two brothers, Dwight Harper of Modoc, Ind., and James Bartley Harper of Little Rock, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Calling will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A service to celebrate her life will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30. Interment will follow in the Marion National Cemetery.

Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com