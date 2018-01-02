Home State & National News 2 dead, 17 hurt in Kentucky school shooting 2 dead, 17 hurt in Kentucky school shooting January 24, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES State & National News Schumer rescinds $25B wall offer State & National News They’re sisters, and also sisters State & National News Slayings suspect asks police to shoot him State & National News Senate committee delays vote on hate crime bill State & National News Maryland youth sentenced for threatening schools in 5 states State & National News Fraud victims get some money back