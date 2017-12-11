Home News Zanesville News 12-11-2017 Zanesville News 12-11-2017 December 11, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Lifestyle Creative Happenings 12-11-2017 News Shopping fair at the AC & VC News Man arrested Saturday after domestic incident in Bluffton News Police Notebook 12-11-2017 News Chamber honors FirstFleet as its December Member of the Month News S’mores break on the patio