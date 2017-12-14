Wanda J. Gerber, 92, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Dec. 13, 2017, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Born in Bluffton May 10, 1925, to Obed and Mary Schwartz Moser, Wanda married Wendell Gerber in Bluffton Dec. 16, 1945; he survives.

A 1943 graduate of Bluffton High School, Wanda was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. She was a homemaker who will be remembered as an excellent cook who also loved making quilts.

Wanda was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially playing board games with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Wanda is survived by six daughters, Melanie Gerber, Melissa Netherland, Mona (Mike) Craighead, Margo Haiflich, and Marsha (Mark) Nicholas, all of Bluffton, and Maureen (Roger) Reinhard of Craigville; eight grandchildren, Amy (Jarrod) Gerber, Chad (Amy) Smekens, Carla Graham, Daniel Graham, Beth Haiflich, Jay (Mallory) Nicholas, Krent (Amber) Reinhard, and Kyle (Katrina) Reinhard; 12 great-grandchildren, Isaac, Caleb, and Audrey Gerber, Madison and Reagan Bebout, Cailyn and Lauren Smekens, Charliee Graham, Emma Nicholas, Alaya, Blakely, and Kinley Reinhard; and a sister, Joyce Troxel of Bluffton.

Aside from her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Dustin and Kara Reinhard; a sister, Dorothy Gerber; and two brothers, Robert and Russell Moser.

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 15, from 2 to 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m., at the Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Steve Ringger and Vince Pfister will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Care Good Samaritan Fund.

