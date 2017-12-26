JANUARY 1 – 10 a.m. – Private seller. Wells County 4-H Park Community Center, 1240 4H Park Road. Outstanding collection of firearms consisting of: Colt, Smith & Wesson, Ruger, Winchester, Marlin and other quality name brand firearms. A total of 59 guns selling by catalog order. Preview: Dec. 30, 1-5 p.m. Ellenberger Brothers, Inc. Auctioneers, 800-373-6363, www.EllenbergerBros.com.

JANUARY 9 – 6 p.m. – John & Lana Stuber, owners. Auction site: Van Buren United Methodist Church, 105 2nd Street, Van Buren. 10355 E 450 N, Van Buren. Five acre tract w/2,200 sq. ft. 2-story home, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, appliances, Generac 20KW stand-by generator, 24’x24’ heated/insulated attached garage, Morton 54’x90’ pole barn, 60,000 bushel grain set-up. Inspection: Jan. 3, 4-6 p.m. Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, 844-847-2161, www.SullivanAuctioneers.com.

JANUARY 10 – 10 a.m. – John & Lana Stuber, owners. Black Creek Farms, 10355 E 450 N, Van Buren. JD 8400, 1770, 893, 930F, 1530 w/loader, 1860 36’ drill, 9650STS, 4700 SP sprayer, CX15 batwing, SuperB grain dryer, Honeyville leg, semi, Talbert 45’ drop deck, Cat D7, Cat forklift, backhoe, seed tender, Blue Jet 15-knife NH3 applicator, Krause 36’ S.F., rolling harrow, M&W 9-shank disc ripper, Kewanee 21’ disk, grain cart, gravity wagons, Ranger, Ztrac mower, other farm items. Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, 844-847-2161, www.SullivanAuctioneers.com.

JANUARY 13 – 10 a.m. – Jerry Mounsey Estate. 8311 S 500 E, Keystone. Ford 4000 utility tractor, Ferguson TO35 utility tractor, heavy duty log splitter, Wheel Horse lawn tractor, shop tools, 15+ chainsaws, large amount of hardwood firewood, miscellaneous tools, trailers, and other farm items. Ellenberger Brothers, Inc. Auctioneers, 800-373-6363, www.EllenbergerBros.com.

JANUARY 24 – 6:30 p.m. – William and Lorna Hunter Trust. Lighted Gardens, 10794 N SR 1, Ossian. 74+/- acres productive farmland, Jefferson Township, Wells County. Halderman Real Estate Services, www.halderman.com, 800-424-2324, Rick Johnloz, 260-824-3130, (cell 260-827-8181), Russell Harmeyer, 260-563-8888.