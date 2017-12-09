Home Opinions Local Trying my best to keep Scrooge in his place Trying my best to keep Scrooge in his place December 9, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Local The weather outside is — indeed — frightful Local Dahlia, a rescue mission Opinions A trip that the little ball player in me will never forget Opinions Taking a moment and thinking about Bethlehem Local Another reminder of the privileges we enjoy Local Remember toys? (Some kids don’t either)