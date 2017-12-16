Home Big Grid Feature Trucks strike poles; two people injured Trucks strike poles; two people injured December 16, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES News Streveler chosen as Lilly Scholar Big Grid Feature ‘It was terrible and it was amazing’ Big Grid Feature Winter Wonderland News Police Notebook: 12-16-17 Big Grid Feature Tigers unite to beat Raiders 63-47 Big Grid Feature Norwell suffers NE8 loss to DeKalb