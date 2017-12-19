Home Opinions The tax bill is worse than bad The tax bill is worse than bad December 19, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Opinions Tis the season for Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ Opinions Give Trump credit where it’s due Opinions Today’s Christmas music may not be tomorrow’s Opinions A Trump-induced disaster builds for the GOP State / National It wasn’t all Steve Bannon State / National Can only Trump survive Trump?