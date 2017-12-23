Home Opinions State / National The survival of the shrillest … The survival of the shrillest … December 23, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES State / National … and a troublesome spoiled child State / National Nancy Pelosi’s tax apocalypse Opinions What words would you ban? Opinions A Christmas dream inspired by Irving and Bing Opinions Forcing us to think what we do not think Opinions The future for Republicans