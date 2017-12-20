Home Opinions The future for Republicans The future for Republicans December 20, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Opinions Forcing us to think what we do not think Opinions A healthy Republican Party can only be built on the ruins of this one Opinions Tis the season for Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ Opinions Give Trump credit where it’s due Opinions The tax bill is worse than bad Opinions Today’s Christmas music may not be tomorrow’s