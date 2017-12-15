Sherry L. Green, 53, of Berne, died Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie after being involved in an automobile accident in Wells County.

She was born July 1, 1964, in Union City, Ind. She married Robert Jay Green July 4, 2008, in Adams County.

Survivors include her parents, Hiram Marshall and Donna Carlene Gahret Roberts of Union City; her husband, Robert Jay Green of Berne; daughters, Ashley Dawn Crouse of Berne, Brittany Lynn Crouse of Versailles, Ohio, and Bailee Marie Green of Bryant; a son, Bradley Jay Green of Bryant, Ind.; two grandchildren; a brother, Troy (Julie) Roberts of Portland; and a sister, Tina (Shane) Martin of Pennville.

Calling hours are Sunday, Dec. 17, from 2 to 8 p.m. and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, Geneva. A service will be at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18.

Online condolences at: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com