Home State & National News SBOE approves new graduation requirements SBOE approves new graduation requirements December 7, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES State & National News Mideast braces for fallout from Trump’s move on Jerusalem State & National News Gene therapy shows promise against blood-clotting disease State & National News Grand jury to hear evidence in teen’s shooting State & National News Lawsuit: Gary’s ordinance violates ’sanctuary city’ ban State & National News Count the ways How GOP tax plans would reward rich families State & National News Major California freeway closed amid wildfire fight