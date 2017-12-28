Ruth Luginbill, 97, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Dec. 27, 2017, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

Born in Wells County on Dec. 16, 1920, to Homer and Mildred (Steiner) DeVore, Ruth married Dale D. Luginbill on Sept. 8, 1940, in Vera Cruz. Her husband preceded her in death Dec. 2, 1971.

Ruth graduated from Bluffton High School and was a long-time member of Six Mile Church. She worked as a cook at Bluffton High School for 24 years and served as the secretary/treasurer for Six Mile Cemetery for many years. She was also a past member of the Business Professional Women’s Club in Bluffton and volunteered at the Panos Free Clinic.

Survivors include two daughters, Judy (Ray) Roberson of Houston, Texas, and Carol (Don) Romine Curry of Upland; two sons, Philip (Sue) Luginbill of Beaverton, Ore., and Mark (Catherine) Luginbill of Broadlands, Va.; along with 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by a grandson, Major Ryan Neil Roberson; a brother, Glen DeVore; and a son-in-law, Joe Romine.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, at the Six Mile Church, 4790 SE Ind. 116, Bluffton. A funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church with Pastor Steve Studebaker officiating. Burial will follow at the Six Mile Cemetery.

The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Six Mile Church.

