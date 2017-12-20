Ruth E. Fox, 85, passed away Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, surrounded by her family in Bluffton.

Born in Fort Wayne, Ruth was the past owner and president of Sun and Fitness for 11 years, retiring in 2001. She was formally a member of Colony Heights Church of Christ and currently a member of Markle Church of Christ. She was also a member of The Women’s club in Bluffton. Ruth enjoyed cross-stitching, playing cards, and leading bingo at the nursing home. She was a “tell it like it is” kind of lady. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.

Surviving are her spouse of 57 years, Dale Fox; sons, Yancy E. (Andrea) Fox of Louisville, Colo., Mark A. (Teresa) Fox of Bluffton, and Patrick J. Fox of Bluffton; daughter, Alanna S. McGhee of Fort Wayne; stepsons, Dale E. Fox II of Maine and Allen R. Fox of New Hampshire; stepdaughters, Sharon (Ray) R. Pacheco of Massachusetts and Carol A. (Mark) Baker of Cape Cod, Mass.; 24 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and four nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by father, Herbert R. Ehle; mother, R. Katheryn Sult; and sisters, Patricia E. Ehle and Barbara J. Bushey.

Services will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home.

