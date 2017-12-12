Back to Fact Book

CHESTER TOWNSHIP FIRE DEPARTMENT

Jody Nusbaumer is the chief of the Chester Township Fire Department. Kyle Couch is assistant chief. Jessie Fox and Dan Green are lieutenants. Kevin Couch is the safety officer. Mackenzie Morrison; The treasurer is Don Oswalt.

First Responder: Adam Grover.

Other firefighters include James Harris, Dale Gearhart, Mike Gilbert, Brett Kiel, Blake Banter, Nate Holmes, Kyle Lipka, and Jesse Fox.

NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP FIRE DEPARTMENT

3518 E. Market Street, Petroleum, IN 46778; Phone 260-346-2620 (non-emergency) ntfd@onlyinternet.net

The Nottingham Township Volunteer Fire Department provides Nottingham Township and surrounding areas with fire suppression, mutual aid, medical first response and other emergency services. The members of the Fire Department are dedicated to volunteering their time and talents to their community with no financial compensation. The members of the department are as follows, with the year they joined the department in parenthesis: Fire Chief Mark Shaffer (1985); Assistant Fire Chief Jim Poling (1999); Fire Captains Rex Holloway (1979), Luke Johnson (2007), and Ben Studebaker (2010); Fire Lieutenant Josh Stultz (2010); and Firefighters Steve Herman (1974), Michael Pursifull (1999), Roger Hamilton (2008), Ben Eppard (2012), Becky Lloyd (2016) and Joe Felger (2016).

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP FIRE DEPARTMENT

The Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department serves in Liberty Township and provides rescue service for Chester and Jackson Townships. In addition the department provides mutual aid to other fire departments in Wells County and Huntington County. Non-emergency phone: 694-6114.

The Department’s fire equipment includes the 401-pumper, 402-pumper, the 405-tanker, the 407-grass truck, a rescue boat, the 408-equipment/first responder van, and the 410 command truck. The department also operates Wells County Rescue 4.

The Chief is Josh Daugherty. The Assistant Chief is Trenton Markley. Captains are Brian Jack, Chase Gentis and Kevin Brubaker. The Secretary-Treasurer is Tanya Ragg. The Assistant Secretary-Treasurer is Suzie Gentis.

First responders are Josh Daugherty, Trenton Markley, Chase Gentis, and Kevin Brubaker. Firefighters are Josh Daugherty, Trent Markley, Brian Jack, Chase Gentis, Kevin Brubaker, Tim Thompson, Fred Frantz, Dylan Sherman, Derek Graham, Mike Mittlestedt, Micheal Henderson. The department has a total of 14 active firefighters. All members are trained to use the ice rescue equipment acquired by the Wells County Emergency Management Agency.

