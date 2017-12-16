Roberta A. Hargrove, 79, of Ottawa, Ohio, a former resident of Montpelier, died at 3:58 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Ottawa Meadows in Ottawa, Ohio.

She was born Tuesday, May 3, 1938, in Grant County, Ind.

Surviving are a daughter, Pennie Brinkman of Columbus Grove, Ohio; a brother, Gerald Baker of Bluffton; and six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lewis A. Baker; her mother, Elva A. Sutton Baker Van Camp; a brother, Leo Van Camp; two sisters, Leona Jean Chapman and Barbara King; and a daughter, Debra Longwell, who died Nov. 12, 2017.

Calling will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, and from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, Dec. 22, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier. A funeral service will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 22, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Montpelier.

