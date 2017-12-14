Robert Anthony Clarke, 59, of Imbler, Oregon, and a former resident of Bluffton, died Monday, Dec. 11, at his residence.

Clarke was born Nov. 18, 1958, in Evergreen Park, Ill., to Robert Clarke and Patricia O’Brien Clarke. He married Stacey J. Todd June 3, 1989.

Survivors include his wife; mother, Patricia Clarke; four sisters, P.J. Clarke-Paetow of Orland Park, Ill., Loretta (Vincent) Krydysnki of Orland Park, Ill., Susan (John) Harty of Plainfield, Ill., and Therese (Thomas) Arado of Sycamore, Ill.; and a brother, Dan Clarke of Brandon, Miss.

Calling will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home in Worth, Ill. A mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of the Woods Church in Palos Park, Ill. A celebration of life will be held next spring at Bingaman Pond in Washington state.