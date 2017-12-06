Richard Bruce Falk, 63, of Ossian, passed away Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, at Vibra Hospital of Fort Wayne.

He was born July 19, 1954, in Bluffton.

He had most recently worked for Indiana Auto Auction. He was a member of the Ossian Conservation Club and was an instructor for the Indiana Hunters Education Program.

He is survived by his children, Lori (Joe) Meyer of West Lafayette, Dustin (Amanda) Falk of Ossian, and Holly (Joey) Bowman of Zearing, Iowa; his dog, Tank; mother, Martha (Gaskill) Falk of Bluffton; grandchildren, Auston, Jaxon, Clayton, Bryanna, Brantson, Aden, Abigail, Alayna, Rylan, Konnor, Evynn; and brothers, James Falk, Scott (Lil) Falk, Michael (Dorothy) Falk, and Brian (Mary Fran) Falk.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Thomas Falk.

Funeral will be Saturday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be on Friday, Dec. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials may be made to Ossian Conservation Club or American Cancer Society. Visit www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com to leave condolences.