Reyes “Bob” Ortiz, 79, of Lake City, Mich., passed away Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Fort Wayne.

Bob was born Jan. 6, 1938, in Roswell, N.M. to Porfidio and Guadalupe Sarsosa Ortiz. He married Ismelda Saenz May 3, 1956, in Plainview, Texas.

He lived in Griffith until moving to Lake City, Mich., in 1986. Bob was a steel worker for Indiana Forge and Lake City Forge for 48 years. Bob enjoyed hunting, boating, fishing and gardening. He loved engineering and was licensed in heating and cooling. He was an excellent provider and role model, a very loving father and a great cook. Bob was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus and a member of the St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lake City.

He is survived by his wife, Ismelda; and three children, Al Ortiz of Griffith, Elizabeth (Larry) Mock of Bluffton, and Angelique (Brent) Nowak of Grand Rapids. He is also survived by two sisters, Irene Ortiz of Texas and Eloise Ortiz of Indiana; and seven grandchildren, Arthur John Mock, Levi Charles Mock, Donald Edward Mock and Hannah Elizabeth Mock, and Deaglan Eoin Nowak, Ismelda Sophia Nowak and Fulton Edward Nowak.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Edward Ortiz; a son, Robert Ortiz in 1983; and a daughter, Linda Ortiz in 1988.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at St. Stephen Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Cowan officiating. A vigil will be Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church with a Rosary beginning at 7:30 p.m. Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery.

