Raymond “John” Fosnight, 80, of Ossian, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017 at his home.

He was born Dec. 16, 1937, in Fort Wayne to Lloyd E. and Marie Mahnensmith Fosnight.

He retired from General Electric in 1997. He was a Marine veteran, a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Surviving are his children, Raymond J. (Mirella) Fosnight of Fort Wayne, Becky Bogner and Tena Wilkinson, both of Ossian; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Bivian Oldsen of Fort Wayne; and brother, Gene Allen Fosnight of San Diego, Calif.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan S. (Julio) Fosnight; a sister, Anita Hower; and a brother, Joseph R. Fosnight.

Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 30, from 3 to 7 p.m. with a rosary service lead by the Knights of Columbus at 7 p.m. at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Preferred memorials may be made to St. Aloysius Catholic Church.

